Winona Ryder's Unrequited Love for Al Pacino: A Tale of Friendship and Coffee

Winona Ryder has made a surprising admission about her personal life, revealing a significant crush she harbored for Al Pacino during their work together in projects like 'Looking For Richard' and 'Simone.' The 'Stranger Things' actress disclosed her feelings during an interview, expressing how 'absolutely in love' she was with the legendary actor.

Ryder reminisced about her time with Pacino, emphasizing his coffee obsession and their numerous excursions across New York to find unique coffee spots. Recounting the experience, she told People magazine, 'I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you,' a declaration that Pacino playfully dismissed.

Despite this unreciprocated affection, their relationship evolved into a genuine friendship. Ryder has been connected with her long-term partner Scott Mackinlay Hahn for 14 years, while Pacino has maintained a diverse and active dating history with notable names and continues to take on new roles in his acting career.

(With inputs from agencies.)