Prime Minister Modi's Tribute to Rajendra Chola: A Grand Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chola king Rajendra Chola-I. The event included enthusiastic crowds and floral tributes. Modi's journey spanned from Ponneri to the historic Brihadeeswara temple, highlighting the legacy of Chola's triumphant maritime expeditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ariyalur(Tn) | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen in a vibrant roadshow on Sunday, celebrating the birth anniversary of the legendary Chola king Rajendra Chola-I. The prime minister waved to admirers from the running board of his vehicle as it proceeded through a flower-adorned route.

Enthusiastic crowds comprised of BJP and AIADMK workers gathered along the streets, showering flowers as Modi's convoy traveled 3 kilometers from Ponneri helipad to the ancient Lord Brihadeeswara temple. The roadshow was a captivating display of political and cultural unity.

The historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram, known as the 'victory city', epitomizes Rajendra Chola's maritime successes in South East Asia a millennium ago. Modi's participation in the event showcased his dedication to commemorating India's rich historical heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

