Prime Minister Modi's Tribute to Rajendra Chola: A Grand Roadshow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chola king Rajendra Chola-I. The event included enthusiastic crowds and floral tributes. Modi's journey spanned from Ponneri to the historic Brihadeeswara temple, highlighting the legacy of Chola's triumphant maritime expeditions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen in a vibrant roadshow on Sunday, celebrating the birth anniversary of the legendary Chola king Rajendra Chola-I. The prime minister waved to admirers from the running board of his vehicle as it proceeded through a flower-adorned route.
Enthusiastic crowds comprised of BJP and AIADMK workers gathered along the streets, showering flowers as Modi's convoy traveled 3 kilometers from Ponneri helipad to the ancient Lord Brihadeeswara temple. The roadshow was a captivating display of political and cultural unity.
The historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram, known as the 'victory city', epitomizes Rajendra Chola's maritime successes in South East Asia a millennium ago. Modi's participation in the event showcased his dedication to commemorating India's rich historical heritage.
