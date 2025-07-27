Prime Minister Modi's Tribute to Rajendra Chola: A Grand Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen in a vibrant roadshow on Sunday, celebrating the birth anniversary of the legendary Chola king Rajendra Chola-I. The prime minister waved to admirers from the running board of his vehicle as it proceeded through a flower-adorned route.

Enthusiastic crowds comprised of BJP and AIADMK workers gathered along the streets, showering flowers as Modi's convoy traveled 3 kilometers from Ponneri helipad to the ancient Lord Brihadeeswara temple. The roadshow was a captivating display of political and cultural unity.

The historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram, known as the 'victory city', epitomizes Rajendra Chola's maritime successes in South East Asia a millennium ago. Modi's participation in the event showcased his dedication to commemorating India's rich historical heritage.

