Tragic Tides: Navigating the Recurrent Stampedes at India's Sacred Gatherings
Stampedes at religious gatherings in India have led to numerous fatalities over the years. The recent tragedy at the Mansa Devi temple highlights an ongoing issue, echoing previous incidents across various locations, including railway stations, festivals, and temples nationwide, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.
A tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday claimed the lives of at least six devotees, highlighting a recurring issue in India's crowded religious gatherings.
This unfortunate event adds to a grim tally of similar incidents at temples and festivals across the country, wherein over 70 lives have been lost to stampedes just this year.
These tragedies underscore a critical need for improved safety measures and crowd management at such mass gatherings, as similar calamities continue to claim lives at various cultural and religious events across India.
