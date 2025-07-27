Tragic Tides: Navigating the Recurrent Stampedes at India's Sacred Gatherings

A tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday claimed the lives of at least six devotees, highlighting a recurring issue in India's crowded religious gatherings.

This unfortunate event adds to a grim tally of similar incidents at temples and festivals across the country, wherein over 70 lives have been lost to stampedes just this year.

These tragedies underscore a critical need for improved safety measures and crowd management at such mass gatherings, as similar calamities continue to claim lives at various cultural and religious events across India.

