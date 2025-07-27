Left Menu

Tragic Tides: Navigating the Recurrent Stampedes at India's Sacred Gatherings

Stampedes at religious gatherings in India have led to numerous fatalities over the years. The recent tragedy at the Mansa Devi temple highlights an ongoing issue, echoing previous incidents across various locations, including railway stations, festivals, and temples nationwide, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:22 IST
Tragic Tides: Navigating the Recurrent Stampedes at India's Sacred Gatherings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday claimed the lives of at least six devotees, highlighting a recurring issue in India's crowded religious gatherings.

This unfortunate event adds to a grim tally of similar incidents at temples and festivals across the country, wherein over 70 lives have been lost to stampedes just this year.

These tragedies underscore a critical need for improved safety measures and crowd management at such mass gatherings, as similar calamities continue to claim lives at various cultural and religious events across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025