Left Menu

Historic Meeting in Ladakh: Czech President Meets Dalai Lama

Czech Republic President Petr Pavel met the Dalai Lama in Ladakh, marking the first visit by a sitting head of state to India for this purpose. The meeting coincided with the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday. A photo from the meeting was shared on the Dalai Lama's official social handle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:14 IST
Historic Meeting in Ladakh: Czech President Meets Dalai Lama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic encounter, President Petr Pavel of the Czech Republic met with Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in Ladakh on Sunday. This significant meeting marks the first time a sitting head of state has visited India primarily to meet the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The visit coincides with the Dalai Lama's month-long tour of the region, which began on July 12. President Pavel expressed his warmest regards to the Dalai Lama on the occasion of the spiritual leader's 90th birthday.

The Dalai Lama's official social media account shared a picture from the meeting, highlighting the warm exchange between the two figures. This meeting underscores the growing global recognition of the Dalai Lama's influence and moral authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025