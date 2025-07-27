Historic Meeting in Ladakh: Czech President Meets Dalai Lama

In a historic encounter, President Petr Pavel of the Czech Republic met with Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in Ladakh on Sunday. This significant meeting marks the first time a sitting head of state has visited India primarily to meet the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The visit coincides with the Dalai Lama's month-long tour of the region, which began on July 12. President Pavel expressed his warmest regards to the Dalai Lama on the occasion of the spiritual leader's 90th birthday.

The Dalai Lama's official social media account shared a picture from the meeting, highlighting the warm exchange between the two figures. This meeting underscores the growing global recognition of the Dalai Lama's influence and moral authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)