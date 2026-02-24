India says air ambulance with seven on board crashed in Jharkhand state
India's aviation regulator said late on Monday a Beechcraft air ambulance crashed in the eastern state of Jharkhand with seven people on board, including two crew members.
The Beechcraft C90 plane, operated by Redbird Airways, took off from Ranchi in Jharkhand at 19:11 p.m. (1341 GMT) before requesting for deviation due to weather and subsequently losing communication and RADAR contact, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.
A search and rescue team is at the location and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is being dispatched for investigation, the DGCA said. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashes in Jharkhand's Chatra
Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashes in Jharkhand's Chatra
Air ambulance carrying seven people to Delhi from Ranchi crashes near Jharkhand's Simaria: Ranchi airport director.
Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashes in Jharkhand's Chatra
Charter plane disappears from radar after takeoff from Ranchi Airport