India says air ambulance with seven on board crashed in Jharkhand state

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 00:02 IST
India's aviation ​regulator said ​late on Monday ‌a Beechcraft ​air ambulance crashed in the eastern state ‌of Jharkhand with seven people on board, including two crew members.

The Beechcraft C90 ‌plane, operated by Redbird Airways, ‌took off from Ranchi in Jharkhand at 19:11 p.m. (1341 GMT) before requesting for deviation ⁠due ​to ⁠weather and subsequently losing communication and RADAR contact, ⁠the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said ​in a statement.

A search and rescue ⁠team is at the location and ⁠the ​Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is being dispatched for investigation, the DGCA ⁠said. It was not immediately clear if there ⁠were ⁠any casualties in the incident.

