Tragedy Unfolds: Two Students Missing at Bherukho Waterfall
Two VIT students from Hyderabad went missing near Bherukho waterfall in Madhya Pradesh. Police report they were swept away by the stream, while their classmates remained onshore. The search was delayed due to darkness and will resume. Authorities are involved in rescue operations.
In a tragic incident, two students from Vellore Institute of Technology, identified as Hemant Rao and Sinmuk from Hyderabad, went missing after being swept away by a stream near Bherukho waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.
The incident took place around 5 pm on Sunday near the forested area of Daulatpur village. According to Sehore Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla, the students were part of a group of five who had gone for a picnic at the Kheoni Sanctuary.
Rescue efforts were hampered by darkness as police personnel reached the site. The search operation is set to recommence on Monday morning," the police official stated to reporters.
