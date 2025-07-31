Pause in Tradition: Change of Guard Ceremony Temporarily Halted
The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced the cancellation of the change of guard ceremony on August 2, 9, and 16, 2025, due to preparations for upcoming events, including a visit by President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. of the Philippines. This weekly military tradition will resume following these engagements.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced the suspension of the iconic change of guard ceremony on August 2, 9, and 16, this year. This decision comes as the Ceremonial Battalion focuses on preparing for significant upcoming events. The battalion will be engaged in rehearsals for the guard of honour that will be accorded to the visiting Head of State.
Ferdinand R Marcos Jr., the President of the Philippines, is scheduled to visit India from August 4 to 8. During his stay, he is slated to meet with President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
The change of guard ceremony is a well-known military tradition conducted weekly at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Although paused for now, it remains a key element of ceremonial protocols at the Indian Presidential residence, and the tradition is expected to resume post these high-profile engagements.
