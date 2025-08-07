New Orchid Hybrid 'Cymbidium Kumar Yonzon' Honors Conservation Efforts
The Royal Horticultural Society has named a new orchid hybrid 'Cymbidium Kumar Yonzon', recognizing Kumar Yonzon's significant contributions to environmental conservation. This hybrid, registered in the UK, highlights Yonzon's work and was showcased at the Indian Orchid Festival 2025 in Pakyong.
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has officially named a new hybrid orchid, 'Cymbidium Kumar Yonzon', in honor of environmental conservationist Kumar Yonzon. This decision underscores Yonzon's impactful work in biodiversity management and raises the profile of his contributions on a global platform.
Hailing from Tashithang Kartok, Yonzon leads the Green Zone Society and has initiated numerous conservation and awareness programs. The successful registration of the orchid with the RHS links it to international horticultural records, furthering its recognition.
This unique hybrid, originating from a cross between Cymbidium Magic Kiwi and Cymbidium Joan's Charisma, was a highlight at the 2025 Indian Orchid Festival at the ICAR-National Research Centre for Orchids in Pakyong.
