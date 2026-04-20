Orchids Sound Alarm on Global Pollination Crisis

Renowned for their vibrant blooms, orchids play a crucial role beyond aesthetics by acting as early indicators of declining pollination, which has significant implications for global biodiversity. Recent studies reveal that pollination services have dropped by over 60% since the 1970s, largely due to climate change and increased land-use intensity.

Orchids often rely on specific pollinators, making them particularly vulnerable to environmental changes. As land use shifts and temperatures rise, these plants struggle to reproduce, a phenomenon termed 'pollen limitation.' This ecological interplay underscores the difficulty in compensating for declining pollinator populations.

By analyzing preserved orchid specimens, researchers have uncovered declining pollination trends worldwide. These findings highlight the essential function of herbarium collections in providing historical data that could aid in addressing pollination failures on a larger scale. Orchids, therefore, are signaling an urgent need for intervention in pollination practices to support ecosystem resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)