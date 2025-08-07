Left Menu

Gianni Berengo Gardin: The Lens That Captured Italian Soul

Gianni Berengo Gardin, renowned Italian photographer, passed away at 94. Celebrated for his documentary style, he captured post-war Italy over a 60-year career, publishing over 250 books. His works, likened to Henri Cartier-Bresson, are in major collections worldwide.

Renowned Italian photographer Gianni Berengo Gardin, recognized for his compelling black-and-white images chronicling social and cultural shifts, has died at 94, as confirmed by the Italian Photography Centre. Born in Santa Margherita Ligure, Gardin considered himself a Venetian by heart.

Over his prolific 60-year career, Berengo Gardin published more than 250 books and was often compared to legend Henri Cartier-Bresson for his documentary approach to photography. His iconic portraits powerfully encapsulated post-war Italy, ranging from the tranquil Venetian lagoon to the bustling industrial scenes of Milan.

Berengo Gardin's works are cherished in prestigious collections such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Italian Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli lauded him as an undoubted master of photography and a profound explorer of humanity and nature.

