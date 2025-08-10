Left Menu

Chacha Chaudhary Takes on River Pests: A Ganga Graphic Revival

Chacha Chaudhary returns to tackle environmental threats to the Ganga alongside Sabu in new comic adventures. In a partnership between the National Mission for Clean Ganga and Diamond Books, the stories blend humor, action, and environmental lessons, showcasing the river's biodiversity through engaging narratives for young readers.

Chacha Chaudhary, India's iconic comic hero, is making a comeback with new adventures aimed at safeguarding the Ganga River. His mission: to combat ecological threats with his trusted aid, Sabu.

This initiative, a collaboration between the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Diamond Books, harnesses the power of storytelling to blend humor, action, and environmental awareness. Featuring four new tales, the comics illustrate crucial aspects of the Ganga ecosystem. From anti-poaching efforts with dolphins to ensuring polluters face justice, each story is imbued with educational value.

Recognized as the mascot for the Namami Gange Programme, Chacha Chaudhary aims to instill a sense of environmental responsibility among young readers, leveraging the enduring popularity of the format to ignite a passion for river conservation.

