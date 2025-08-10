Chacha Chaudhary Takes on River Pests: A Ganga Graphic Revival

Chacha Chaudhary, India's iconic comic hero, is making a comeback with new adventures aimed at safeguarding the Ganga River. His mission: to combat ecological threats with his trusted aid, Sabu.

This initiative, a collaboration between the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Diamond Books, harnesses the power of storytelling to blend humor, action, and environmental awareness. Featuring four new tales, the comics illustrate crucial aspects of the Ganga ecosystem. From anti-poaching efforts with dolphins to ensuring polluters face justice, each story is imbued with educational value.

Recognized as the mascot for the Namami Gange Programme, Chacha Chaudhary aims to instill a sense of environmental responsibility among young readers, leveraging the enduring popularity of the format to ignite a passion for river conservation.