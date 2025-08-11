Left Menu

Telangana Cinematography Minister Intervenes in Telugu Film Industry Wage Dispute

Telangana's Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is mediating a dispute between Telugu film workers and producers. The workers demand a 30% wage increase, disrupting film shoots. Minister Reddy promises a government committee to address these issues, aiming for a resolution and resumption of film production soon.

Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has stepped into mediate between striking Telugu film workers and producers in an attempt to resolve a wage dispute that has brought film shootings to a standstill. The minister held separate meetings with both parties at the Secretariat, advising them to display flexibility in their negotiations.

Reddy is optimistic about reaching an agreement soon, revealing plans to establish a government committee to better address the workers' grievances. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy supports initiatives aimed at improving the workers' living standards, particularly through potential housing schemes, according to an official release.

The minister acknowledged the challenges faced by both the workers demanding wage hikes and the producers of small-budget films grappling with financial constraints. He reiterated the government's ambition to transform Hyderabad into a 'global film hub'

(With inputs from agencies.)

