Director Amit Rai Teases 'OMG 3' and Talks About Upcoming Film 'Dharma'

Amit Rai, the director behind the hit film 'OMG 2', has announced exciting details regarding the next instalment of the Akshay Kumar-starrer franchise. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Rai hinted that 'OMG 3' is set to surpass its predecessor in scale, stating, "The next instalment will arrive soon and it is going to be bigger than what audiences have already seen."

Discussing the involvement of Akshay Kumar, Rai confirmed, "Akshay will indeed be a part of the film as the producer. Work on the film is progressing, and it is expected to release next year." 'OMG 2', which tackled the theme of sex education, featured Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, and premiered in theaters in August 2023.

In addition, Rai divulged details of an innovative film project titled 'Dharma', starring Pankaj Tripathi and featuring an ensemble cast of actors and 300 dogs. "It's a unique venture, and we're eager to see how audiences will respond," he commented. Rai was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) in Delhi, where luminaries from the film world, including Grammy winner Ricky Kej and veteran actor Annu Kapoor, were honored.

(With inputs from agencies.)