Mumbai Lights Up with Architecture & Design Film Festival

Returning to Mumbai in 2026 after its successful debut, the Architecture & Design Film Festival (ADFF), organized by STIR, will showcase the intersection of architecture and design through film. With diverse programming including films, the Pavilion Park, and the ~log(ue) Programme, it aims to foster interdisciplinary creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:30 IST
The Architecture & Design Film Festival (ADFF) returns to Mumbai in 2026, promising a celebration of architecture and design through cinematic storytelling. Organized by global media house STIR, the festival aims to bridge creative disciplines and offer a platform for cultural exchange.

Highlights include the Pavilion Park, curated by Aric Chen, which will transform the NCPA lawns into an open-air stage for architectural experiments and public engagement. The festival also features an array of film screenings, including documentaries and 3D art films, showcasing voices from the Global South and beyond.

Supported by prominent partners such as JSW and Jaquar, ADFF:STIR Mumbai champions interdisciplinary collaboration, inviting participants from various creative fields to engage with audiences through films, interactive programs, and special projects that emphasize sustainability and cultural dialogue.

