Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's On-Off Romance Officially Ends

Jacob Elordi, famed for his role in 'Euphoria', and social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli have ended their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, a close source revealed to People. Their romance, which began in 2021, has endured multiple breaks and reconciliations.

Speculation about their status had persisted for months, especially after Giannulli liked an Instagram post from Elordi's sister, hinting the pair was still together. However, this break appears definitive, as the duo went their separate ways in August 2022 but briefly rekindled their relationship in mid-2023.

Previously linked romantically to Zendaya and Kaia Gerber, Elordi's reunion with former flame Gerber at a celebrity birthday party added fuel to gossip mills. Nonetheless, clear indications from both sides confirm the end of his saga with Giannulli.

