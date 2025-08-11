Left Menu

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's On-Off Romance Officially Ends

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have called it quits again after an on-off relationship since 2021. After months of speculation, the couple's split was confirmed amidst rumors they were still together earlier this year. Elordi and Giannulli previously reconciled several times during their tumultuous relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:51 IST
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's On-Off Romance Officially Ends
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jacob Elordi, famed for his role in 'Euphoria', and social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli have ended their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, a close source revealed to People. Their romance, which began in 2021, has endured multiple breaks and reconciliations.

Speculation about their status had persisted for months, especially after Giannulli liked an Instagram post from Elordi's sister, hinting the pair was still together. However, this break appears definitive, as the duo went their separate ways in August 2022 but briefly rekindled their relationship in mid-2023.

Previously linked romantically to Zendaya and Kaia Gerber, Elordi's reunion with former flame Gerber at a celebrity birthday party added fuel to gossip mills. Nonetheless, clear indications from both sides confirm the end of his saga with Giannulli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025