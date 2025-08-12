Left Menu

Design Democracy 2025: Hyderabad's Creative Revolution

Design Democracy 2025 will be held from September 5-7 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. The event showcases Indian design excellence with exhibitions, talks, and installations, focusing on the future of Indian design. It features three pavilions and cultural showcases, engaging the design community through discussions and collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Design Democracy 2025, taking place from September 5 to 7 at Hyderabad's HITEX Exhibition Centre, is set to become India's leading platform for design, craft, and future-oriented thinking. The event will bring together over 120 brands and more than 80 speakers, attracting an estimated 15,000 visitors through a mix of exhibitions, talks, and curated experiences.

This year's edition promises a panoramic showcase of Indian design excellence, with unique pavilions such as Atelier, Canvas, and Muse, offering immersive experiences. Showcasing furniture, lighting, and fine art, the festival celebrates innovation rooted in India's craft and cultural heritage.

Hyderabad is asserting itself as the creative capital of South India, with Design Democracy 2025 pulling together top design talents to discuss themes like sustainability, cultural storytelling, and spatial equity. It is both a celebration and a statement of Indian design's future trajectory, supported by notable sponsors like The Charcoal Project and Asian Paints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

