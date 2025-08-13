Left Menu

Tricolour Triumph: Celebrating India's Spirit of Unity and Courage

At the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta emphasized the symbolic significance of India's tricolour flag, promoting unity and patriotism. Garnering inspiration from PM Modi’s leadership, she praised the nation's economic strides. Bollywood singer Shaan captivated the audience at Bharat Mandapam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:52 IST
Tricolour Triumph: Celebrating India's Spirit of Unity and Courage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the symbolic power of the Indian tricolour flag at a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event in Bharat Mandapam. Gupta remarked how the tricolour symbolizes the nation's courage, unity, and aspirations.

In her address, Gupta encouraged citizens to honor the national flag and serve the nation, stating her own life was fully dedicated to her country. She noted the inspiring nature of the flag's colors—courage, peace, and prosperity—which continue to motivate the people.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Gupta emphasized his ability to unite the country beyond politics, showcasing India on the global economic stage. Bollywood singer Shaan performed at the event, captivating the large crowd gathered for the occasion.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025