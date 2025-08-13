Tricolour Triumph: Celebrating India's Spirit of Unity and Courage
At the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta emphasized the symbolic significance of India's tricolour flag, promoting unity and patriotism. Garnering inspiration from PM Modi’s leadership, she praised the nation's economic strides. Bollywood singer Shaan captivated the audience at Bharat Mandapam.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the symbolic power of the Indian tricolour flag at a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event in Bharat Mandapam. Gupta remarked how the tricolour symbolizes the nation's courage, unity, and aspirations.
In her address, Gupta encouraged citizens to honor the national flag and serve the nation, stating her own life was fully dedicated to her country. She noted the inspiring nature of the flag's colors—courage, peace, and prosperity—which continue to motivate the people.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Gupta emphasized his ability to unite the country beyond politics, showcasing India on the global economic stage. Bollywood singer Shaan performed at the event, captivating the large crowd gathered for the occasion.
