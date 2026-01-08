DIARY-Political and General News Events from January 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see: Political and General News Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

** TURKEY - Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Oman meet in Ankara for talks and are expected to hold a joint press conference - 1030 GMT ** BRATISLAVA - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet Czech ‌Prime Minister Andrej Babis - 0900 GMT.

BEIRUT - Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (To Jan. 10) ADDIS ABABA/ MOGADISHU/DODOMA/ MASERU - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania and Lesotho (to Jan. 12).

BEIRUT/AMMAN/DAMASCUS - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, together with the President of the European Council, António Costa, will be in Jordan, Syria and ⁠Lebanon this week. Their visit follows the adoption of the Pact for the Mediterranean in November, promoting cooperation, prosperity and lasting stability in the region (Final day). PARIS/LUXEMBOURG - External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar embarks on a six-day visit to France and Luxembourg as India looks to deepen strategic, economic and diplomatic engagement with key European partners (To Jan. 10) BEIJING - Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin to visit China amid strained EU-China relations (Final day).

ANKARA – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake an official visit to Turkey (Final day) LISBON - The NATO Deputy Secretary ​General, Radmila Shekerinska, will travel to Porto and Lisbon, Portugal (Final day) BAVARIA, Germany - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen will visit the German state of Bavaria, where she will attend a meeting of the parliamentary group of the Bavarian Christian Social ‍Union (CSU) in Seeon Abbey. (Final day)

BRUSSELS – Indian Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is leaving for a two-day official visit to Brussels (to Jan. 9). AMMAN - EU-Jordan summit. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 9 BERN - French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Switzerland on Friday to attend the national memorial ceremony for the victims of the fire at the Constellation bar in Crans-Montana. DAMASCUS - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is scheduled to visit Syria.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 15th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. MYANMAR - Second phase of Myanmar general election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 12

** WASHINGTON DC - German finance minister Lars Klingbeil travels to Washington for G7 meeting. ** STOCKHOLM - Swedish Foreign Minister ⁠Maria Malmer Stenegard ‌and Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen hold a joint news conference at an ⁠annual security conference in Northern Sweden. - 1240 GMT.

** COLOMBO - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Sri Lanka on his way back from a tour of Africa (to Jan 13) WASHINGTON - Finance ministers from the Group of Seven nations will meet in Washington.

LONDON - Polish President Karol Nawrocki pays a two-day visit to Britain. (To Jan. ‍13) AHMEDABAD, India - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives in India. He meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. HAITI - 16th Anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 13

** BEIJING - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to China to talk trade, energy, agriculture ​and international security (To Jan. 17) LISBON - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Portugal. BENGALURU, India - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets with German companies in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on the second day of ⁠his official visit.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14 TUNISIA – 16th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 15

UGANDA - Ugandan National Assembly Election. UGANDA - Ugandan Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 19 ** VATICAN CITY - President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel and his wife Eva will visit the Vatican, where they will be ⁠received by Pope Leo. President Pavel will also meet the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21

BRUSSELS - A meeting of NATO chiefs of defence takes place at alliance headquarters in Brussels. (To Jan. 22) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 24 LOME, Togo – World Day of the African Culture - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 25

EGYPT – 15th Anniversary of beginning of the Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. MYANMAR - Myanmar to hold third phase ⁠of election voting - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

ATHENS - Greece hosts energy summit in Athens. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 31 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2026 (to Feb. 17).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

COSTA RICA - Costa Rican Presidency Election. COSTA RICA – Costa Rican ⁠Legislative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2

OSLO - Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt to speak ‌at conference about Arctic affairs. (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8 TOKYO - President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, will visit Japan. (To Feb. 10) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

BANGLADESH - Bangladeshi National Parliament Election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22

LAOS - Laotian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY ⁠24

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion).

