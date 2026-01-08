DIARY-Political and General News Events from January 8
THURSDAY, JANUARY 8
** TURKEY - Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Oman meet in Ankara for talks and are expected to hold a joint press conference - 1030 GMT ** BRATISLAVA - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis - 0900 GMT.
BEIRUT - Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (To Jan. 10) ADDIS ABABA/ MOGADISHU/DODOMA/ MASERU - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania and Lesotho (to Jan. 12).
BEIRUT/AMMAN/DAMASCUS - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, together with the President of the European Council, António Costa, will be in Jordan, Syria and Lebanon this week. Their visit follows the adoption of the Pact for the Mediterranean in November, promoting cooperation, prosperity and lasting stability in the region (Final day). PARIS/LUXEMBOURG - External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar embarks on a six-day visit to France and Luxembourg as India looks to deepen strategic, economic and diplomatic engagement with key European partners (To Jan. 10) BEIJING - Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin to visit China amid strained EU-China relations (Final day).
ANKARA – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake an official visit to Turkey (Final day) LISBON - The NATO Deputy Secretary General, Radmila Shekerinska, will travel to Porto and Lisbon, Portugal (Final day) BAVARIA, Germany - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen will visit the German state of Bavaria, where she will attend a meeting of the parliamentary group of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) in Seeon Abbey. (Final day)
BRUSSELS – Indian Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is leaving for a two-day official visit to Brussels (to Jan. 9). AMMAN - EU-Jordan summit. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 9 BERN - French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Switzerland on Friday to attend the national memorial ceremony for the victims of the fire at the Constellation bar in Crans-Montana. DAMASCUS - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is scheduled to visit Syria.
- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 15th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. MYANMAR - Second phase of Myanmar general election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 12
** WASHINGTON DC - German finance minister Lars Klingbeil travels to Washington for G7 meeting. ** STOCKHOLM - Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenegard and Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen hold a joint news conference at an annual security conference in Northern Sweden. - 1240 GMT.
** COLOMBO - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Sri Lanka on his way back from a tour of Africa (to Jan 13) WASHINGTON - Finance ministers from the Group of Seven nations will meet in Washington.
LONDON - Polish President Karol Nawrocki pays a two-day visit to Britain. (To Jan. 13) AHMEDABAD, India - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrives in India. He meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. HAITI - 16th Anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 13
** BEIJING - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to China to talk trade, energy, agriculture and international security (To Jan. 17) LISBON - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Portugal. BENGALURU, India - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets with German companies in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on the second day of his official visit.
- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14 TUNISIA – 16th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 15
UGANDA - Ugandan National Assembly Election. UGANDA - Ugandan Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JANUARY 18 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds presidential election. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JANUARY 19 ** VATICAN CITY - President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel and his wife Eva will visit the Vatican, where they will be received by Pope Leo. President Pavel will also meet the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JANUARY 20 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.
- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21
BRUSSELS - A meeting of NATO chiefs of defence takes place at alliance headquarters in Brussels. (To Jan. 22) - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JANUARY 24 LOME, Togo – World Day of the African Culture - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 25
EGYPT – 15th Anniversary of beginning of the Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. MYANMAR - Myanmar to hold third phase of election voting - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JANUARY 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council.
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 29
ATHENS - Greece hosts energy summit in Athens. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council.
- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 31 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2026 (to Feb. 17).
- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1
COSTA RICA - Costa Rican Presidency Election. COSTA RICA – Costa Rican Legislative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2
OSLO - Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt to speak at conference about Arctic affairs. (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8 TOKYO - President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, will visit Japan. (To Feb. 10) - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12
BANGLADESH - Bangladeshi National Parliament Election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16
BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17
BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22
LAOS - Laotian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23
BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24
BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion).
