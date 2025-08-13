Telangana to Launch Tourist Police Force by World Tourism Day

The Telangana government is poised to bolster tourist safety by deploying a Tourist Police force, as announced by Director General of Police Jitender. By September 27, World Tourism Day, 80 officers will be dedicated to monitor major tourist spots.

The initiative was revealed during a meeting between the state's Tourism and Police Departments, attended by officials including Additional DGP Mahesh M Bhagwat. The Tourist Police will operate in key locations such as Ananthagiri, Somasila, and Nagarjunasagar.

The Tourism Department has been advised to establish standards for shooting permits and events to enable effective security. Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan mentioned efforts to boost tourism, aiming to protect visitors and promote growth both domestically and internationally.

