Telangana to Launch Tourist Police Force by World Tourism Day

Telangana is set to deploy a Tourist Police force to ensure tourist safety. Initially, 80 personnel will be allocated across major sites by World Tourism Day, September 27. The plan includes collaboration between the Tourism and Police departments to enhance security and promote tourism in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:41 IST
The Telangana government is poised to bolster tourist safety by deploying a Tourist Police force, as announced by Director General of Police Jitender. By September 27, World Tourism Day, 80 officers will be dedicated to monitor major tourist spots.

The initiative was revealed during a meeting between the state's Tourism and Police Departments, attended by officials including Additional DGP Mahesh M Bhagwat. The Tourist Police will operate in key locations such as Ananthagiri, Somasila, and Nagarjunasagar.

The Tourism Department has been advised to establish standards for shooting permits and events to enable effective security. Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan mentioned efforts to boost tourism, aiming to protect visitors and promote growth both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

