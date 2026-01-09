High Court's Alarm Over Jail's Lack of Security Measures

The Bombay High Court at Goa has expressed serious concerns over unauthorized mobile charging points discovered within Colvale Central Jail. This revelation sparked outrage for potentially facilitating communication between inmates and the outside world, including threats issued by inmate Chandu Patil to a victim's family.

Justice Shreeram V Shirsat highlighted the need for installing jamming systems and implementing stringent security protocols to prevent the smuggling of contraband. The court emphasized that taking action against individual possessors of mobile phones is insufficient, calling for deeper investigative measures.

With a looming deadline for the jail administration to respond by January 20, 2026, the court has instructed the installation of CCTV cameras and mobile jammers. A focus on accountability and thorough inspections is deemed essential to counteract what it described as an alarming lapse in security.

(With inputs from agencies.)