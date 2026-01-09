Left Menu

High Court's Alarm Over Jail's Lack of Security Measures

The Bombay High Court at Goa criticized the unauthorized installation of mobile charging points in Colvale Central Jail. While addressing a case involving inmate Chandu Patil, the court demanded robust measures, including jammer installation and accountability for security lapses, in order to prevent contraband smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:29 IST
High Court's Alarm Over Jail's Lack of Security Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court at Goa has expressed serious concerns over unauthorized mobile charging points discovered within Colvale Central Jail. This revelation sparked outrage for potentially facilitating communication between inmates and the outside world, including threats issued by inmate Chandu Patil to a victim's family.

Justice Shreeram V Shirsat highlighted the need for installing jamming systems and implementing stringent security protocols to prevent the smuggling of contraband. The court emphasized that taking action against individual possessors of mobile phones is insufficient, calling for deeper investigative measures.

With a looming deadline for the jail administration to respond by January 20, 2026, the court has instructed the installation of CCTV cameras and mobile jammers. A focus on accountability and thorough inspections is deemed essential to counteract what it described as an alarming lapse in security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Alleges West Bengal Police Obstructions in High-Stakes Money Laundering Probe

ED Alleges West Bengal Police Obstructions in High-Stakes Money Laundering P...

 India
2
High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

 India
3
Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

 Global
4
Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026