Leonardo DiCaprio's Ibiza Party Entry Misunderstanding

In an exclusive event in Ibiza, actor Leonardo DiCaprio was momentarily held up by Spanish police before entering the party, according to footage obtained by the Daily Mail and reported by Page Six. DiCaprio, clad in an all-black outfit complete with his signature baseball cap, patiently awaited a security check while checking his phone.

An unnamed woman, potentially DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, was overheard remarking on the thoroughness of the searches. Despite the star-studded guest list, officials initially failed to recognize DiCaprio. Observers claimed the police performed double-takes upon realizing his identity before allowing entry. Major celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Tobey Maguire were present, although Travis Scott faced denial of access.

Recently, DiCaprio and Ceretti were photographed together on Jeff Bezos's mega-yacht in Spain, following their attendance at Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Italy. Though linked romantically, Ceretti expressed discomfort with the pervasive 'girlfriend of a celebrity' label, emphasizing the pressures associated with such high-profile relationships.

