Unveiling India's Beauty Titans: Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards 2025

The Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards 2025 celebrate India's most prominent beauty brands and products. This year's winners, chosen through 1.6 million votes and evaluated by an expert jury, set trends in the beauty industry. From March 24 to May 10, the Nykaa app was the hub for beauty enthusiasts to cast their votes.

The awards capture the essence of Indian beauty's evolution, showcasing innovative products that are changing daily routines. Notable trends include the rise of Korean beauty, skin-friendly makeup, and the significance of barrier-care. The winners show a blend of global inspirations and local innovations defining modern Indian beauty.

Nykaa, a dominant force in the beauty industry, has become a platform for global brands to reach Indian consumers. Its commitment to innovation and customer delight has earned it accolades like TIME100's Most Influential Companies. The 2025 awards not only honor product excellence but also the shifting dynamics between consumers and their chosen brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)