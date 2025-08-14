Fifty Years of Rajinikanth: Celebrating a Cinematic Legend

Fifty years ago, the Tamil film 'Apoorva Raagangal' introduced the world to Rajinikanth, who would become a cinema superstar. As Rajinikanth marks five decades in the movie industry with a new release, 'Coolie', heartfelt tributes have surfaced from colleagues and fans alike, celebrating the actor's impressive career.

Kamal Hassan, Rajinikanth's first co-star, acknowledged this milestone, highlighting the 'cinematic brilliance' his dear friend brought to the screen. Wishes also poured in from industry veterans like Mohanlal and Mammootty, each acknowledging Rajinikanth's unique charisma and influence on the big screen.

Notable filmmakers and actors, including Lokesh Kanagaraj and Hrithik Roshan, joined in celebrating Rajinikanth's monumental achievement. Their messages reflect admiration and gratitude for the superstar's continued inspiration and impactful presence in Indian cinema.