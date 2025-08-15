Left Menu

Princess Anne at 75: Royal Dedication and Equestrian Legacy

Princess Anne, daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, turns 75 with a low-key celebration. Known for her equestrian successes and charity work, Anne remains a popular royal figure, appreciated for her no-nonsense approach. Despite major royal events, she stays focused on her duties away from the limelight.

Princess Anne
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Princess Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, marks her 75th birthday quietly, in keeping with her preference for modest celebrations. Renowned for her dedication to royal duties and equestrian achievements, the princess stands out as a hard-working member of the British royal family.

A new photograph released by Buckingham Palace commemorates the occasion, highlighting Anne's lifelong affinity for horses. Her no-nonsense demeanor, reminiscent of her father, Prince Philip, and her commitment to charitable causes, endear her to the public. Last week's YouGov poll ranked her as the third-most popular royal, just behind Prince William and Kate.

Despite being a focus in one of the British monarchy's most dramatic events, a failed kidnapping attempt in 1974, Anne remains discreet. Her composed handling of adversity is credited to her horseback riding experience. Even after a concussion last year, Anne quickly resumed her duties, showing her unwavering commitment to service.

