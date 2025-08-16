Vibrant Independence Day Celebrations in Houston Highlight India's Global Spirit

India's 79th Independence Day was marked with a spirited celebration at the Consulate General in Houston, drawing a significant turnout from the local Indian diaspora. Despite falling on a workday, many gathered early to partake in the festivities.

Consul General D. C. Manjunath led the event by hoisting the national flag and delivering the President of India's message, which highlighted the themes of unity, resilience, and progress. An exhibition on the Tiranga's history, part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, was also featured to encourage pride in the national flag.

The day was further enlivened by notable attendees, including astronauts Shubhanshu Shukla and Prashanth Nair, and cultural performances showcasing India's artistic heritage. The celebration resonated deeply with the community, reinforcing the importance of cultural preservation amidst India's global strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)