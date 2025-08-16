Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Tribute to Shibu Soren

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the 'Shraddh' ceremony of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren at Nemra village, attended by dignitaries including Rajnath Singh. His passing marks the end of a notable political era. Security, transportation, and traditional ceremonies will be implemented to honor his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-08-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 09:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Elaborate preparations are underway for the 'Shraddh' ceremony of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren at Nemra village in Ramgarh district, which is set for Saturday. Officials anticipate the attendance of several dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at the event approximately 70 km from Ranchi.

The 81-year-old leader's death marked the conclusion of a politically significant era. He was instrumental in bringing the tribal movement to national attention and co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), playing a key role in the formation of Jharkhand.

In light of an expected high turnout, comprehensive security measures are in place. This includes a dedicated control room, significant police deployment, and multi-agency teams to ensure public safety and order. Traditional customs and public facilities like transportation, sanitation, and healthcare have been arranged for a seamless experience.

