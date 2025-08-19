Remembering Achyut Potdar: A Legacy in Film and TV

Renowned actor Achyut Potdar, celebrated for his impactful roles in television series such as "Bharat Ki Khoj" and films like "3 Idiots", has died in Mumbai. He was in his 90s. Potdar was admitted to the Jupiter Hospital before being declared dead on Monday, as confirmed by sources.

With an extensive career in the entertainment industry, Potdar graced many iconic films and TV serials, including roles in "Aandolan", "Wagle Ki Duniya", "Dabangg 2", and "Ferrari Ki Sawaari". His ability to capture audiences with supporting roles made him a cherished figure in Indian cinema.

Perhaps one of his most beloved performances was his brief yet unforgettable role as a professor in Rajkumar Hirani's "3 Idiots". His dialogue 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' became a fan favorite, often recreated in digital culture through memes. Details regarding the cause of his death and funeral arrangements are still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)