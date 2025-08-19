Remembering Achyut Potdar: A Legacy in Film and TV
Renowned actor Achyut Potdar, known for his roles in films like ‘3 Idiots’ and TV shows like ‘Bharat Ki Khoj’, passed away in his 90s. Potdar, who was taken to Jupiter Hospital before being pronounced dead, remains celebrated for his memorable roles and dialogue delivery.
- Country:
- India
Renowned actor Achyut Potdar, celebrated for his impactful roles in television series such as "Bharat Ki Khoj" and films like "3 Idiots", has died in Mumbai. He was in his 90s. Potdar was admitted to the Jupiter Hospital before being declared dead on Monday, as confirmed by sources.
With an extensive career in the entertainment industry, Potdar graced many iconic films and TV serials, including roles in "Aandolan", "Wagle Ki Duniya", "Dabangg 2", and "Ferrari Ki Sawaari". His ability to capture audiences with supporting roles made him a cherished figure in Indian cinema.
Perhaps one of his most beloved performances was his brief yet unforgettable role as a professor in Rajkumar Hirani's "3 Idiots". His dialogue 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' became a fan favorite, often recreated in digital culture through memes. Details regarding the cause of his death and funeral arrangements are still awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Achyut Potdar
- actor
- 3 Idiots
- Bharat Ki Khoj
- movies
- death
- TV shows
- Bollywood
- Jupiter Hospital
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Odisha: Community Mourns Young Girl's Death Amid Controversy
Jharkhand Assembly adjourned sine die following former CM Shibu Soren's death: Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato.
Jharkhand declares three-day state mourning following former CM Shibu Soren's death: notification.
Investigation Launched into Mysterious Peafowl Deaths
Mystery Surrounds Sub-Inspector's Death