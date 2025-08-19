Left Menu

Smoke Lab Launches Travel-friendly Spirit Miniatures

Smoke Lab, a pioneering Indian spirits brand, has released miniatures of its flavoured spirits in India, the US, and UAE. The 60ml and 200ml bottles are affordably priced and designed for easy sampling and gifting. This launch aims to broaden the brand's consumer base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:53 IST
New Delhi: Smoke Lab, India's trailblazing homegrown spirits brand under the NV Group, has introduced compact 60 ml and 200 ml versions of its Classic, Saffron, Aniseed, and Green Chilli Mango flavours. These are now available in select Indian cities as well as the US and UAE, catering to a growing market eager for convenience and affordability.

In India, Smoke Lab's 60ml miniatures, ranging from ₹125 to ₹320, are hitting the shelves across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, and Daman & Diu. Meanwhile, Delhi residents have access to 200ml bottles priced at ₹425. The US and UAE markets will benefit from the introduction of these smaller bottles alongside the larger 750ml options.

Founder Varun Jain expressed enthusiasm about the miniatures' potential to introduce new customers to Smoke Lab's innovative blends, crafted using high-quality Basmati rice and Himalayan spring water. These easily portable, cost-effective bottles are poised to expand the brand's reach, encouraging more people to experience Smoke Lab's unique offerings.

