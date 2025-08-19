Celebrating Eram Faridi: A Night of Art, Film, and Festivity
Eram Faridi, celebrated for her award-winning productions and support for the arts, hosted a star-studded birthday bash. Known for her fearless storytelling, Eram marked another milestone as her anthology was featured at Cannes. Guests, including industry luminaries, paid tribute to her artistic vision and empathetic mentorship.
Garnet Plates – Lord of the Drinks was abuzz as the film, television, and art community gathered to celebrate the birthday of Eram Faridi, a renowned producer and art patron. Known for her fearless storytelling, Eram's works have entertained and inspired audiences globally.
This year, her anthology was showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, marking another milestone for Indian cinema. Eram's creative vision and commitment to quality have earned her numerous awards and accolades over the years.
Attendees, including Urvashi Solanki, Aanchal Munjal, and others, praised Eram's unique blend of artistry and empathy. As a producer, mentor, and advocate for important causes, she continues to champion original voices in the industry.
