Left Menu

Celebrating Eram Faridi: A Night of Art, Film, and Festivity

Eram Faridi, celebrated for her award-winning productions and support for the arts, hosted a star-studded birthday bash. Known for her fearless storytelling, Eram marked another milestone as her anthology was featured at Cannes. Guests, including industry luminaries, paid tribute to her artistic vision and empathetic mentorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:56 IST
Celebrating Eram Faridi: A Night of Art, Film, and Festivity
Eram Faridi
  • Country:
  • United States

Garnet Plates – Lord of the Drinks was abuzz as the film, television, and art community gathered to celebrate the birthday of Eram Faridi, a renowned producer and art patron. Known for her fearless storytelling, Eram's works have entertained and inspired audiences globally.

This year, her anthology was showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, marking another milestone for Indian cinema. Eram's creative vision and commitment to quality have earned her numerous awards and accolades over the years.

Attendees, including Urvashi Solanki, Aanchal Munjal, and others, praised Eram's unique blend of artistry and empathy. As a producer, mentor, and advocate for important causes, she continues to champion original voices in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025