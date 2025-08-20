Father-Son Duo Reunite: 'Akshakal Aayiram' Begins Shooting
The Malayalam film 'Akshakal Aayiram', featuring father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas, has started production. It's their first collaboration in 22 years. The film is directed by G Prajith and stars Asha Sarath and Anand Manmadan, with a story by Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendra.
The Malayalam film 'Akshakal Aayiram', marking the return of father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas after 22 years, has officially begun production. The announcement followed a prayer ceremony shared by Sreegokulam Productions on Instagram, symbolizing a propitious start to filming.
Malavika Jayaram, Jayaram's daughter, was present at the event, which the production house celebrated with an enthusiastic caption: ''POOJA CEREMONY! The journey of #AshakalAayiram begins!'' This marks the first on-screen reunion of Jayaram and Kalidas since their award-winning collaboration in the 2003 film ''Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum''.
Directed by G Prajith and written by Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendra, 'Akshakal Aayiram' also features Asha Sarath, Anand Manmadan, and Ishaani Krishna. Jayaram's recent films include the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer' and the Tamil film 'Retro'.