Father-Son Duo Reunite: 'Akshakal Aayiram' Begins Shooting

The Malayalam film 'Akshakal Aayiram', marking the return of father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas after 22 years, has officially begun production. The announcement followed a prayer ceremony shared by Sreegokulam Productions on Instagram, symbolizing a propitious start to filming.

Malavika Jayaram, Jayaram's daughter, was present at the event, which the production house celebrated with an enthusiastic caption: ''POOJA CEREMONY! The journey of #AshakalAayiram begins!'' This marks the first on-screen reunion of Jayaram and Kalidas since their award-winning collaboration in the 2003 film ''Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum''.

Directed by G Prajith and written by Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendra, 'Akshakal Aayiram' also features Asha Sarath, Anand Manmadan, and Ishaani Krishna. Jayaram's recent films include the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer' and the Tamil film 'Retro'.