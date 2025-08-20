Left Menu

Max Fashion's Bold Move: Siddhant Chaturvedi Becomes First Male Ambassador

Max Fashion, a leading Indian fashion brand, announces Siddhant Chaturvedi as its first male brand ambassador. The 'How New Is Your New?' campaign reflects India's dynamic cultural landscape, with Siddhant embodying style evolution. Max Fashion aims to democratize fashion, offering affordable trends through an omnichannel presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:38 IST
Max Fashion, a prominent multinational brand in India's fashion scene, has announced actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as its first-ever male brand ambassador. This groundbreaking move, unveiled in the 'How New Is Your New?' campaign, aims to capture the essence of modern India's evolving style landscape.

Known for his unique blend of style and cultural relevance, Chaturvedi represents the energy and edge that Max embodies. Joining forces with Kalki Koechlin and Alaya F, the trio mirrors the dynamic nature of young Indians. This partnership signals Max's intent to connect with a generation that effortlessly navigates between tradition and innovation.

Max's Deputy CEO, Sumit Chandna, emphasizes the alignment between Chaturvedi and Max's values of creativity and progress. By offering an array of fashionable options weekly, Max allows customers to seamlessly reinvent their personal styles. As part of their mission to democratize fashion, Max continues to appeal to tech-savvy, fashion-conscious consumers across India and the Middle East.

