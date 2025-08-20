Left Menu

Lakme Academy Partners with Miss Universe India 2025 for Beauty Professional Empowerment

Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech has partnered with Miss Universe India 2025 as the Official Beauty Education Partner, providing nearly 300 students with hands-on opportunities in makeup, styling, and grooming. This collaboration enhances real-world learning, boosting students' confidence and skills in the beauty industry.

In a pioneering collaboration, Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech has joined forces with Miss Universe India 2025 as the Official Beauty Education Partner. This dynamic partnership provided nearly 300 students from the academy with a unique chance to gain hands-on experience in crucial roles such as makeup, styling, and grooming assistance during the prominent event.

Highlighting the significance of the association, Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Aptech Limited, emphasized the powerful impact of real-world exposure on students. He described this venture as a bridge to high-impact learning, where students actively contribute rather than merely observe, potentially shaping their future professional endeavors.

The event in Jaipur also showcased Lakme Academy's focus on skill development through an exclusive Masterclass by Ms. Gayetri Chakravarthy, aimed at providing contestants a professional edge. As India eagerly anticipates its next Miss Universe titleholder, Lakme Academy's commitment to blending academic prowess with industry alignment shines brighter than ever.

