Lakme Academy Partners with Miss Universe India 2025 for Beauty Professional Empowerment

In a pioneering collaboration, Lakme Academy Powered by Aptech has joined forces with Miss Universe India 2025 as the Official Beauty Education Partner. This dynamic partnership provided nearly 300 students from the academy with a unique chance to gain hands-on experience in crucial roles such as makeup, styling, and grooming assistance during the prominent event.

Highlighting the significance of the association, Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Aptech Limited, emphasized the powerful impact of real-world exposure on students. He described this venture as a bridge to high-impact learning, where students actively contribute rather than merely observe, potentially shaping their future professional endeavors.

The event in Jaipur also showcased Lakme Academy's focus on skill development through an exclusive Masterclass by Ms. Gayetri Chakravarthy, aimed at providing contestants a professional edge. As India eagerly anticipates its next Miss Universe titleholder, Lakme Academy's commitment to blending academic prowess with industry alignment shines brighter than ever.