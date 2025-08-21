Left Menu

Remembering Brent Hinds: The Creative Force Behind Mastodon's Rise

Brent Hinds, former singer-guitarist of Mastodon, has died at 51 in a motorcycle accident. Mastodon achieved massive success under his creative leadership, earning Grammy nominations and multiple top-charting albums. Hinds co-founded the band in 2000 and left in 2025 amid turbulent relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:30 IST
Remembering Brent Hinds: The Creative Force Behind Mastodon's Rise
  • Country:
  • United States

Brent Hinds, the former singer and guitarist for the acclaimed heavy metal group Mastodon, tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta, according to authorities and the band. The 51-year-old musician was traveling on a Harley-Davidson when a BMW SUV failed to yield, resulting in a fatal collision.

The loss of Hinds, co-founder of Mastodon in 2000, has sent shockwaves throughout the music community. Known for his contribution to iconic albums like 'Emperor of Sand' and 'Once More 'round the Sun,' Hinds played a pivotal role in the band's ascension to the top of the rock charts, earning them a Grammy win in 2017.

Despite parting ways with Mastodon in 2025 under undisclosed circumstances, Hinds' influence on the band was undeniable. His departure sparked comments reflecting a tumultuous relationship with his bandmates. Currently scheduled for a European tour, Hinds' extraordinary legacy will endure in the countless fans and artists he inspired.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025