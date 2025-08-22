Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Tiger Death in Satpura Reserve

A tiger was discovered dead in Madhya Pradesh's Satpura reserve with a missing paw, raising suspicions of poaching. This marks the second such incident in the reserve within 10 days, furthering concerns about the safety of wildlife in the area. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narmadapuram | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger was found dead in the Satpura reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, with one of its paws missing. The discovery, made on Friday, has raised concerns about potential poaching activities, though officials have not confirmed this suspicion.

This incident marks the second time a tiger carcass has been found in the Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in the last 10 days. The tiger's body was spotted in the backwaters of the Tawa river, near Badh Chapda village, by a motorboat patrol team.

After recovering the carcass, authorities noticed the missing paw and registered a case. The carcass has been sent for post-mortem examination. Previously, another tiger was found dead on August 12, suspected to have resulted from a territorial dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

