Mystery Surrounds Tiger Death in Satpura Reserve

A tiger was found dead in the Satpura reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, with one of its paws missing. The discovery, made on Friday, has raised concerns about potential poaching activities, though officials have not confirmed this suspicion.

This incident marks the second time a tiger carcass has been found in the Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in the last 10 days. The tiger's body was spotted in the backwaters of the Tawa river, near Badh Chapda village, by a motorboat patrol team.

After recovering the carcass, authorities noticed the missing paw and registered a case. The carcass has been sent for post-mortem examination. Previously, another tiger was found dead on August 12, suspected to have resulted from a territorial dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)