Kajol's 'The Trial' Season 2: A New Chapter in Courtroom Drama

Bollywood actress Kajol addresses concerns about her series, 'The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha' Season 2, potentially clashing with 'Jolly LLB 3'. She emphasizes that both can succeed. The series, which streams on JioHotstar from September 19, continues to explore the legal world through her character, Noyonika Sengupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:20 IST
Bollywood star Kajol has dismissed any potential competition between her series "The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha" Season 2 and Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama, "Jolly LLB 3". At a trailer launch event in Mumbai, Kajol noted that both projects have distinct narratives and can thrive independently. The series will begin streaming on JioHotstar from September 19, coinciding with the theatrical release of Kumar's film.

The series, directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, features Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta. It explores her journey as she navigates the challenges of returning to a legal career after a family crisis. Kajol revealed that her personal experiences greatly resonate with her character's struggles, making the role an easy connection.

"The Trial" is adapted from the US show "The Good Wife" and reflects societal expectations placed on women juggling familial obligations and professional aspirations. Kajol's portrayal of Noyonika adds to her repertoire of strong maternal figures, recently seen in films like "Maa" and "Salaam Venky".

(With inputs from agencies.)

