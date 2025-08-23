Star-Studded Cast Assembles for French Animated Film 'Arco'

The French animated feature film "Arco" has announced an illustrious ensemble to helm its English dub, featuring renowned actors such as Mark Ruffalo, Andy Samberg, and Natalie Portman. Complementing the main cast are America Ferrera and Will Ferrell.

The narrative centers around 10-year-old Arco from a utopian setting who uncovers a dystopian future when he mistakenly journeys to the year 2075. Together with a newfound friend, Arco attempts to return home but discovers he must aid the beleaguered world he is trapped in.

Produced by the acclaimed American company Neon, known for backing successful projects like "Parasite" and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," the film is bound for the Oscars. Aiming for Best Animated Feature at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026, "Arco" will make its English debut at the Toronto Film Festival on September 7 before hitting theaters on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)