Anil Kapoor Reminisces Iconic Film 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' on 25th Anniversary

Anil Kapoor reflects on the 25th anniversary of 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', sharing how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan almost opted out. Kapoor, alongside the late director Satish Kaushik, convinced Bachchan to stay, leading to a successful film cherished by audiences and the trade.

Bollywood luminary Anil Kapoor recently took to Instagram to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his film 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai'. He shared anecdotes about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's involvement in the project, revealing she nearly withdrew before filming started.

Directed by the late Satish Kaushik, the movie premiered on August 24, 2000. Kapoor nostalgically recalled recommending Bachchan for the role after witnessing her talent in the 1999 film 'Taal'. Initially faced with hesitations from the team, Bachchan's assured performance was on the brink of not happening as she had last-minute reservations.

Determined, Kapoor and Kaushik visited her home to persuade her to stay, which she agreed to. Her impactful performance contributed significantly to the film's success, resonating with both audiences and trade. Kapoor fondly remembers the magic created alongside his 'dearest friend' Kaushik, marking a cherished chapter in Bollywood history.

