Left Menu

RSS's Visionary Journey: Charting New Horizons

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a gathering of leaders and notable figures during a three-day lecture series in Delhi, themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons'. The event will outline the RSS's future visions and is part of a larger centenary year celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:39 IST
RSS's Visionary Journey: Charting New Horizons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is set to spearhead a significant lecture series addressing eminent personalities, including leaders from various political and community backgrounds. Themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', the event starts on Tuesday at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

RSS's national publicity head, Sunil Ambekar, detailed the event's scope, noting that around 1,300 influential individuals—including Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, sportspersons like Kapil Dev, and diplomats from multiple countries—have been invited. The sessions will encapsulate dialogues aimed at clarifying RSS's vision for India's future and its swayamsevaks' roles in shaping it.

This gathering marks the commencement of RSS's centenary celebrations, with further events, including vast 'Hindu Sammelans' and a nationwide public-contact initiative, planned throughout the year. The comprehensive engagement kicks off with Bhagwat's speech in Nagpur on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

 Global
3
IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

 India
4
Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025