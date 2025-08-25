RSS's Visionary Journey: Charting New Horizons

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is set to spearhead a significant lecture series addressing eminent personalities, including leaders from various political and community backgrounds. Themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', the event starts on Tuesday at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

RSS's national publicity head, Sunil Ambekar, detailed the event's scope, noting that around 1,300 influential individuals—including Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, sportspersons like Kapil Dev, and diplomats from multiple countries—have been invited. The sessions will encapsulate dialogues aimed at clarifying RSS's vision for India's future and its swayamsevaks' roles in shaping it.

This gathering marks the commencement of RSS's centenary celebrations, with further events, including vast 'Hindu Sammelans' and a nationwide public-contact initiative, planned throughout the year. The comprehensive engagement kicks off with Bhagwat's speech in Nagpur on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

(With inputs from agencies.)