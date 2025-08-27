Left Menu

Rashmi Desai Welcomes Eco-Friendly Ganpati Amid Festive Joy

Television star Rashmi Desai celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with deep-rooted family traditions, emphasizing eco-friendliness and purity in devotion. With over 18 years of welcoming Ganpati, her household's preparations start early, focusing on environment-friendly idols and rituals, inspiring others to adopt such meaningful practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:19 IST
Rashmi Desai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Television actress Rashmi Desai brought home Lord Ganesha as the vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi festivities commenced on August 27. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Desai expressed the profound connection her family holds with the festival, highlighting their long-standing commitment to eco-friendly practices.

The actress shared that Ganesh Chaturthi is an event celebrated with unmatched enthusiasm in her household, revealing that preparations kick off almost six weeks in advance. 'For over 18 years, we've welcomed Bappa with great joy. The excitement builds as we plan decorations and select the perfect idol,' Desai explained.

Rashmi Desai has been a proponent of eco-friendly celebrations, a choice shaped by her childhood observations. She stressed that for her, devotion transcends the scale of the idol, focusing instead on sincerity and environmental consciousness. 'Eco-friendly prasad and idols have been my preference since I've witnessed the immersion of idols that didn't feel respectful,' she articulated, inspiring many to follow suit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

