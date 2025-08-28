Left Menu

Venice Unveils Lanthimos's 'Bugonia': A Dark, Comic Reflection on Modern Life

Yorgos Lanthimos's 'Bugonia' premiered at the Venice Film Festival, featuring Emma Stone in a dark, comedic thriller about paranoia and delusion. The film mirrors current global issues like technology and climate change. Stone plays a CEO thought to be an alien, highlighting the movie's bizarre yet reflective narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Acclaimed Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos has premiered his latest film, 'Bugonia', at the Venice Film Festival. The film, starring Emma Stone, portrays a 'funny and fucked up' version of today's global challenges, according to Stone. The director-actor duo previously won accolades in Venice with 'Poor Things'.

The dark comedy thriller explores themes of paranoia and delusion, set against a backdrop of broader contemporary issues such as climate change and technological advancements. The plot follows two conspiracy-driven cousins who kidnap a pharmaceutical CEO, convinced she is an alien intending to destroy humanity.

Inspired by Jang Joon-hwan's 'Save the Green Planet!', 'Bugonia' is competing for the Golden Lion award against films by renowned directors like Guillermo del Toro and Kathryn Bigelow. The festival continues until September 6.

