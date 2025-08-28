Venice Unveils Lanthimos's 'Bugonia': A Dark, Comic Reflection on Modern Life
Yorgos Lanthimos's 'Bugonia' premiered at the Venice Film Festival, featuring Emma Stone in a dark, comedic thriller about paranoia and delusion. The film mirrors current global issues like technology and climate change. Stone plays a CEO thought to be an alien, highlighting the movie's bizarre yet reflective narrative.
Acclaimed Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos has premiered his latest film, 'Bugonia', at the Venice Film Festival. The film, starring Emma Stone, portrays a 'funny and fucked up' version of today's global challenges, according to Stone. The director-actor duo previously won accolades in Venice with 'Poor Things'.
The dark comedy thriller explores themes of paranoia and delusion, set against a backdrop of broader contemporary issues such as climate change and technological advancements. The plot follows two conspiracy-driven cousins who kidnap a pharmaceutical CEO, convinced she is an alien intending to destroy humanity.
Inspired by Jang Joon-hwan's 'Save the Green Planet!', 'Bugonia' is competing for the Golden Lion award against films by renowned directors like Guillermo del Toro and Kathryn Bigelow. The festival continues until September 6.
