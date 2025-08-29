Left Menu

ANZ Group Faces Backlash Over Botched Layoff Notifications

ANZ Group's CEO, Nuno Matos, criticized the company's use of automated emails to inform employees about redundancies. He expressed that the approach was 'indefensible' and 'deeply disappointing'. Matos reached out to the affected staff and senior executives, as confirmed by an ANZ spokesperson via Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

ANZ Group's top executive, Nuno Matos, condemned the company's method of alerting employees to layoffs through automated emails as 'indefensible and deeply disappointing'.

In a move to address the situation, Matos reached out directly to staff and senior executives in a personal email.

This development, disclosed by Reuters and confirmed by an ANZ spokesperson, highlights the ongoing challenges within corporate communication strategies.

