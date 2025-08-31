Party Like There's No Couple: The Rise of Fake Weddings

In a novel twist on wedding traditions, urban India has embraced the concept of 'fake weddings,' where guests revel in the cultural festivities typical of a traditional Indian wedding—minus the actual marriage. These events provide an inventive avenue for enjoyment, sans family stress and matrimonial commitments.

Nishant Kumar, founder of Tahia rooftop restaurant, recently organized a sold-out fake wedding bash, highlighting how these events are rooted in nostalgia and a passion for celebration. With ticket prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to over Rs 10,000, participants indulge in the cultural exuberance of a big fat Indian wedding without familial politics.

Responding to the trend, industry experts like Sid Mathur advocate that such experiences offer excitement and a break from the norm. While not designed to replace traditional formats, these events add energy, fun, and marketing buzz to businesses, as seen in popular venues like The Piano Man in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)