Tragedy Strikes Telugu Students in Essex Collision

Two students from Telangana lost their lives in a car accident at Essex, England, with five others seriously injured. Local police apprehended and released on bail two men from east London on suspicion of dangerous driving. Investigations continue as condolences pour in from community groups.

Updated: 03-09-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:24 IST
In a tragic incident, two students from Telangana lost their lives in a two-car collision at an Essex roundabout in south-east England, as confirmed by local police. Five additional individuals sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The deceased, Chaitanya Tarre and Rishi Teja Rapolu, were immediately mourned by the community, with Tarre dying at the scene and Rapolu succumbing to his injuries in a hospital.

Essex Police have arrested two men from east London who were believed to be driving the vehicles involved. The suspects were questioned on charges related to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, and were subsequently released on bail as investigations continue.

The local authorities have issued a public plea for information, urging the collection of any available CCTV or dash cam footage.

Meanwhile, the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK extended its condolences to the victims' families. Support is being organized for the community and ongoing efforts are being made to assist other students impacted by the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

