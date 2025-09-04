Left Menu

Stolen Masterpiece Found: Nazi-Looted Art Resurfaces in Argentina

A painting stolen by Nazis decades ago, recently spotted in a real estate photo, has been recovered in Argentina. The portrait of Contessa Colleoni, missing for 80 years, was identified on a stolen art database. The home belonged to the daughter of a former Nazi official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 01:02 IST
Argentina officials have announced the recovery of a painting stolen decades ago by the Nazis, following a dramatic international hunt. The portrait, by Italian artist Giuseppe Ghislandi, was found after being spotted in a real estate photo in Mar del Plata.

Featured in a database of artworks stolen by the Nazis, the painting depicts Contessa Colleoni and had been missing for 80 years. Argentine authorities raided a residence linked to the artwork's discovery but initially failed to find it.

A Dutch newspaper reported that the house belonged to Patricia Kadgien, daughter of a high-ranking Nazi official. A court has ordered house arrest for Kadgien and her husband, as they face accusations of obstructing the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

