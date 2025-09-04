Tragedy on Lisbon's Iconic Elevador da Gloria: Streetcar Derailment Shakes City

A tragic accident struck Lisbon on Wednesday when the famous Elevador da Gloria streetcar derailed, resulting in 15 deaths and 18 injuries, five critically. Emergency services moved swiftly, with all victims pulled from the wreckage within two hours.

The iconic streetcar, known for attracting millions of tourists, was a scene of devastation, lying crumpled along the narrow downtown road where it traveled. Officials confirmed maintenance was up-to-date, yet the precise cause remains unknown, prompting a thorough investigation.

Local and international leaders expressed condolences as Portugal declared a national day of mourning. The accident cast a shadow over Lisbon's charm, emphasizing the need to ensure safety on these historic routes for both residents and tourists alike.