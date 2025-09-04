Jack Osbourne Remembers Iconic Dad Ozzy Osbourne Amidst Worldwide Mourning

In a deeply moving account, Jack Osbourne recalled the harrowing moment he discovered his father, Ozzy Osbourne, had passed away. Speaking in a YouTube clip, he recounted being awakened in Los Angeles by a knock at his door at 3.45 a.m., only to receive the devastating news from a long-time family associate.

Jack expressed a mix of emotions, feeling sadness and pain but also contentment in knowing his father's suffering had ended. Reflecting on Ozzy's final concert in Birmingham, England, on July 5, Jack admitted the family wasn't prepared for his swift passing. Despite the sudden loss, Jack finds solace in the overwhelming global support, acknowledging Ozzy's profound influence and the love shared by his fans.

Following his father's death on July 22, Jack flew to England, where he participated in the public mourning, including attending a funeral procession in Birmingham, Ozzy's hometown. Fans lined the streets, and a live brass band accompanied the Osbourne family's cortege, paying tribute to the heavy metal icon. As the family laid flowers at the Black Sabbath bridge, Jack, along with his mother Sharon and siblings, found strength in the collective tribute to Ozzy's remarkable life.

