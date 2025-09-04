India Honours Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj with Commemorative Stamp and Coin
The Government of India has approved the issuance of a commemorative stamp and coin in honor of Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj. The release coincides with his 150th birth anniversary, celebrating his contributions to India's freedom, social reforms, and nation-building, led by the Jaskaran Bothra Foundation.
- Country:
- India
The Government of India has given the nod to the issuance of a commemorative postal stamp by the Ministry of Communications and a quaternary coin by the Ministry of Finance, in honor of esteemed saint and national figure, Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj. The release is set for his 150th birth anniversary, marking a significant cultural and historical moment for India. Spearheading this initiative is the Jaskaran Bothra Foundation, which has worked for over two decades towards this recognition.
Siddharth Bothra, Trustee of the Mumbai-based Jaskaran Bothra Foundation, expressed his gratitude, stating that the recognition is a proud moment for both the Jain community and the nation. The foundation plans a national release ceremony, extending an invitation to the Indian Prime Minister, and bringing together spiritual leaders, dignitaries, and followers from across India.
Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj played a crucial role in India's nation-building as an advisor to historic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi. He was a fervent supporter of the freedom movement, fought against untouchability, and championed women's education. This commemorative gesture ensures that his legacy of sacrifice, service, and spiritual leadership continues to inspire future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
State Awards Honor Outstanding Educators in Higher Education
Clash on Campus: ABVP Demands Action Against 'Education Mafias'
Empowering Healthcare and Education: Merck Foundation Collaborates with African First Ladies
Struggling to Learn: Education Amidst the Rising Yamuna
Struggling to Stay Afloat: Educational Woes Amid Delhi's Devastating Floods