Left Menu

India Honours Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj with Commemorative Stamp and Coin

The Government of India has approved the issuance of a commemorative stamp and coin in honor of Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj. The release coincides with his 150th birth anniversary, celebrating his contributions to India's freedom, social reforms, and nation-building, led by the Jaskaran Bothra Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:09 IST
India Honours Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj with Commemorative Stamp and Coin
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India has given the nod to the issuance of a commemorative postal stamp by the Ministry of Communications and a quaternary coin by the Ministry of Finance, in honor of esteemed saint and national figure, Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj. The release is set for his 150th birth anniversary, marking a significant cultural and historical moment for India. Spearheading this initiative is the Jaskaran Bothra Foundation, which has worked for over two decades towards this recognition.

Siddharth Bothra, Trustee of the Mumbai-based Jaskaran Bothra Foundation, expressed his gratitude, stating that the recognition is a proud moment for both the Jain community and the nation. The foundation plans a national release ceremony, extending an invitation to the Indian Prime Minister, and bringing together spiritual leaders, dignitaries, and followers from across India.

Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj played a crucial role in India's nation-building as an advisor to historic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi. He was a fervent supporter of the freedom movement, fought against untouchability, and championed women's education. This commemorative gesture ensures that his legacy of sacrifice, service, and spiritual leadership continues to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

 Global
2
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

 India
3
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
4
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025