India Honours Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj with Commemorative Stamp and Coin

The Government of India has given the nod to the issuance of a commemorative postal stamp by the Ministry of Communications and a quaternary coin by the Ministry of Finance, in honor of esteemed saint and national figure, Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj. The release is set for his 150th birth anniversary, marking a significant cultural and historical moment for India. Spearheading this initiative is the Jaskaran Bothra Foundation, which has worked for over two decades towards this recognition.

Siddharth Bothra, Trustee of the Mumbai-based Jaskaran Bothra Foundation, expressed his gratitude, stating that the recognition is a proud moment for both the Jain community and the nation. The foundation plans a national release ceremony, extending an invitation to the Indian Prime Minister, and bringing together spiritual leaders, dignitaries, and followers from across India.

Acharya Shri Jawaharlal Ji Maharaj played a crucial role in India's nation-building as an advisor to historic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi. He was a fervent supporter of the freedom movement, fought against untouchability, and championed women's education. This commemorative gesture ensures that his legacy of sacrifice, service, and spiritual leadership continues to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)