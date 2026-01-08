Left Menu

BookMyForex enables same-day international transfers for overseas education payments

BookMyForex is also extending cashback benefits of up to Rs 15,000 on international education-related transfers, it said, adding, cashback is offered on a slab-wise basis linked to the transaction amount.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:59 IST
BookMyForex, a MakeMyTrip Group entity, has enabled same-day international transfers for overseas education payments, bringing greater speed and predictability to education-related remittances. This is designed to address the reality that universities across key global markets operate within tight fee timelines, leaving families limited room for delays once payment windows open, BookMyForex said in a statement on Thursday.

Overseas education payments often involve multiple high-value transactions such as tuition fees, accommodation deposits, and living expenses, all within tight deadlines. BookMyForex processes these transfers end-to-end through leading banks and RBI-authorised partners, ensuring security and compliance, it said. Education payments can be completed on the same day, with funds reaching institutions in as little as six hours, helping families avoid late payment penalties and ensuring timely payments to universities, it added. BookMyForex is also extending cashback benefits of up to Rs 15,000 on international education-related transfers, it said, adding, cashback is offered on a slab-wise basis linked to the transaction amount.

