Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Reading Culture at National Book Fair

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized the importance of promoting reading habits and making books accessible to all. Speaking at the National Book Fair, she praised publishers for their role in spreading knowledge. The fair includes over 125 stalls from 60 publishers and promotes environmental awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:20 IST
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has called for a concerted effort to promote reading culture, stressing the vital role publishers play in making books accessible to everyone.

Inaugurating the 22nd National Book Fair at Balrampur Garden, the governor emphasized the need to encourage reading habits among both children and adults, and praised publishers for their part in disseminating knowledge and values.

With over 125 stalls representing more than 60 publishers, the fair offers a range of books in Hindi, English, and regional languages, while also raising environmental awareness by gifting plants to visitors. The event runs until September 14, with free entry.

