In a startling development, Argentine officials have launched an investigation into Patricia Kadgien and her husband, Juan Carlos Cortegoso, following the recovery of a significant artwork looted during World War World War Two. The painting, originally missing for 80 years, has been at the center of a historic art recovery effort.

The masterpiece in question, a portrait by Italian Giuseppe Ghislandi, was discovered in Patricia Kadgien's coastal city home in Mar del Plata, traced back to Nazi officer Friedrich Kadgien. Prosecutors are working to establish whether the painting should return to the Netherlands or to the heirs of its original owner, Jacques Goudstikker.

Legal proceedings have resulted in a travel ban for the couple and a temporary place for the painting at Argentina's Supreme Court. The work may be held at the Buenos Aires Holocaust Museum for safekeeping. Additional artifacts were also seized, potentially implicating further charges for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)