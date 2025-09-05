Left Menu

Lost Masterpiece Found: Unraveling the Nazi-Looted Art Mystery

Authorities in Argentina are investigating Patricia Kadgien and her husband for concealing a valuable painting looted during WWII. The artwork, linked to Nazi SS officer Friedrich Kadgien, was seized in Mar del Plata, triggering a legal process to determine its rightful owner, possibly leading to its return to the Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 00:24 IST
Lost Masterpiece Found: Unraveling the Nazi-Looted Art Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling development, Argentine officials have launched an investigation into Patricia Kadgien and her husband, Juan Carlos Cortegoso, following the recovery of a significant artwork looted during World War World War Two. The painting, originally missing for 80 years, has been at the center of a historic art recovery effort.

The masterpiece in question, a portrait by Italian Giuseppe Ghislandi, was discovered in Patricia Kadgien's coastal city home in Mar del Plata, traced back to Nazi officer Friedrich Kadgien. Prosecutors are working to establish whether the painting should return to the Netherlands or to the heirs of its original owner, Jacques Goudstikker.

Legal proceedings have resulted in a travel ban for the couple and a temporary place for the painting at Argentina's Supreme Court. The work may be held at the Buenos Aires Holocaust Museum for safekeeping. Additional artifacts were also seized, potentially implicating further charges for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challenges in Thailand

Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challe...

 Thailand
2
Debate Ignites Over GST Reforms: Revolution or Public Betrayal?

Debate Ignites Over GST Reforms: Revolution or Public Betrayal?

 India
3
Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

 Global
4
International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025